Livingston Parish resident talks flooding impact in Killian, Ascension parish from Tropical Storm Alberto

KILLIAN - Tropical Storm Alberto sent high water into lower Ascension and Livingston parishes, leading to both parishes deciding to close waterways Wednesday. 

A from Warsaw Marina off of Blood River in Springfield showed some of the extent of the flooding. WBRZ also spoke to people further south in Killian, where flooding is keeping them from getting to their homes.

"[People] can't get in or out of their homes if you're in there when this happens," Kenny Bayhi, a Killian resident, said. "You're not leaving, like me. I couldn't go home last night because I can't get there, unless I go through four feet deep water."

