89°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish resident talks flooding impact in Killian, Ascension parish from Tropical Storm Alberto
KILLIAN - Tropical Storm Alberto sent high water into lower Ascension and Livingston parishes, leading to both parishes deciding to close waterways Wednesday.
A from Warsaw Marina off of Blood River in Springfield showed some of the extent of the flooding. WBRZ also spoke to people further south in Killian, where flooding is keeping them from getting to their homes.
Trending News
"[People] can't get in or out of their homes if you're in there when this happens," Kenny Bayhi, a Killian resident, said. "You're not leaving, like me. I couldn't go home last night because I can't get there, unless I go through four feet deep water."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
No injuries reported after car runs into front of animal hospital
-
Livingston Parish announces waterways will be closed starting tomorrow following Tropical Storm...
-
Landry signs law making Louisiana first in nation to require Ten Commandments...
-
Our City, Our Problem: Domestic Violence
-
Three men from Texas arrested for illegally possessing alligator in New Orleans