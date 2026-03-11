72°
$3.5 million expansion to Livingston Parish animal shelter welcoming dogs next week
LIVINGSTON — An expansion to Livingston Parish's animal shelter is ready to help the area's furry friends, with dogs set to move into the new $3.5 million expansion on Monday.
The new shelter is right next door to the one currently operating on Florida Boulevard in the town of Livingston, allowing the shelter to triple its capacity, allowing the parish to service the 40 to 50 animal-related calls it receives each month.
A formal ribbon-cutting for the shelter will be held on Thursday, marking the completion of nearly a year of work that began when the parish broke ground on the expansion in March 2025.
