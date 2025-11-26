67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish man arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a shooting

3 hours 4 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, November 26 2025 Nov 26, 2025 November 26, 2025 1:08 PM November 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - A Livingston Parish man was arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office in collaboration with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police following a shooting that led to a chase spanning two parishes on Wednesday.

Deputies said that a dispute between two men at a home in Ponchatoula resulted in a shooting that left a female bystander shot in the arm before Andres Gutierrez, 19, allegedly fled the scene. 

Gutierrez led deputies on a chase into the Slidell area until his truck ran out of fuel, allowing him to be arrested at a gas station.

Gutierrez was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated flight from an officer and animal cruelty, according to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office. 

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days