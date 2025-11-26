Livingston Parish man arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a shooting

HAMMOND - A Livingston Parish man was arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office in collaboration with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police following a shooting that led to a chase spanning two parishes on Wednesday.

Deputies said that a dispute between two men at a home in Ponchatoula resulted in a shooting that left a female bystander shot in the arm before Andres Gutierrez, 19, allegedly fled the scene.

Gutierrez led deputies on a chase into the Slidell area until his truck ran out of fuel, allowing him to be arrested at a gas station.

Gutierrez was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated flight from an officer and animal cruelty, according to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office.