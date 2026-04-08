Livingston Parish Library board raises director salary in attempt to attract candidates, report says

LIVINGSTON — As it continues to search for a new Library Director, the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control voted to increase the position's salary and change the wording of the job listing in an attempt to attract more candidates, according to a report by The Livingston Parish News.

The position opened in March when former director Na'Chel Shannon resigned after just two months on the job. The library system is now looking for its fourth director in less than three years.

The board upped the director's salary from $75,000 to $90,871.30 a year, the report says, and agreed to update Interim Library Director Scott Kleinpeter's pay to match the change for the rest of his term.

Additionally, the board added language to the job advertisement requiring social media literacy, basic accounting and financial reporting abilities, grant writing knowledge and the ability to make public presentations, according to the report.

The report also added that candidates who have experience supervising a large staff and overseeing multiple facilities are preferred.