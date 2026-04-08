'Thanks to God:' Family reunited with one-year-old after boy was abducted

BATON ROUGE — An AMBER Alert was canceled on Wednesday, less than an hour after it was issued, after an abducted one-year-old boy was found safe.

Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse said the boy was inside a truck that was stolen from the In A Flash gas station along Airline Highway around 7:15 a.m.

Louisiana State Police said that the suspect, who is believed to be armed, reportedly stole the child's mother’s truck from the gas station and fled with the child in the backseat.

An AMBER Alert was sent around 8:45 a.m. The suspect in the abduction is an unidentified Black male wearing black jeans, a black hoodie and brown boots.

At 9:15 a.m., a BRPD officer found the truck and the child inside. The AMBER Alert was canceled by 9:28 a.m.

A spokesperson told WBRZ that the truck was still running when it was found, noting that the suspect in the theft was not yet taken into custody.

Around this time, along nearby Dutton Avenue, the child was being held in the area while the truck was towed away.

The boy's family said they are overjoyed that the child is safe.

"We were really worried, like anything bad could happen to him," the boy's sister, Elizabeth Castellanos, said. "Thanks to God. He helped all of us through everything."

She said that when she saw the AMBER Alert, she started to cry.

"I was really mad and sad, but I'm so glad he is safe now," Elizabeth Castellanos said.

The boy's father, Yimi Castellanos, said there has been one feeling he's had since his son was found.

"Happy."

He said his faith in God helped him through the situation.

"I feel happy for having my child once again with me, and it's a blessing from God to be able to trust once again in the Lord," Yimi Castellanos said. "Whenever a difficult situation arises in our lives, that we can always have confidence in Him, that He is taking care of us."