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2une In Previews: Pathways to Triumph hosting gala dedicated to 'rebuilding life after stroke'
BATON ROUGE — Every 40 seconds, a person suffers a stroke in the United States; every four minutes, someone dies from one.
One local stroke survivor, Jdele Brignac, and her husband, Chad Brignac, formed a nonprofit to help other survivors.
Their group, Pathways to Triumph, is hosting a gala during Stroke Awareness Month dedicated to "rebuilding life after stroke." The gala will be held at the LABI Center for Free Enterprise on May 16.
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