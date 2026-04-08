2une In Previews: Pathways to Triumph hosting gala dedicated to 'rebuilding life after stroke'

BATON ROUGE — Every 40 seconds, a person suffers a stroke in the United States; every four minutes, someone dies from one.

One local stroke survivor, Jdele Brignac, and her husband, Chad Brignac, formed a nonprofit to help other survivors.

Their group, Pathways to Triumph, is hosting a gala during Stroke Awareness Month dedicated to "rebuilding life after stroke." The gala will be held at the LABI Center for Free Enterprise on May 16.

Learn more here.