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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Car catches fire on I-110 southbound; 2 lanes blocked at Airline

1 hour 53 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 3:23 PM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A car caught fire on I-110 southbound near the Airline Highway exit, leaving just the left lane open. 

Photos show firefighters putting out the blaze as heavy smoke billows from the car. 

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It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

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