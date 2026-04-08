77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dunham quarterback becomes first high school athlete to sign with EA Sports, reports say

1 hour 52 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 3:24 PM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven is the first ever high school athlete to sign a deal with EA Sports, according to a report from MaxPreps.

The No. 2 player in the Class of 2027 and the top-rated quarterback joined the Gen/EA Sports team alongside soccer players Alyssa Thompson and Endrick, motorsport driver Bianca Bustamante and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter. Haven is the only one of the five still in high school.

Trending News

Haven helped the Dunham Tigers win their first state title in football in over twenty years in 2025.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days