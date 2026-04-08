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Dunham quarterback becomes first high school athlete to sign with EA Sports, reports say
BATON ROUGE - Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven is the first ever high school athlete to sign a deal with EA Sports, according to a report from MaxPreps.
The No. 2 player in the Class of 2027 and the top-rated quarterback joined the Gen/EA Sports team alongside soccer players Alyssa Thompson and Endrick, motorsport driver Bianca Bustamante and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter. Haven is the only one of the five still in high school.
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Haven helped the Dunham Tigers win their first state title in football in over twenty years in 2025.
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