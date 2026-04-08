Southern University offering free health screenings, healthcare career resources on Thursday

BATON ROUGE — Free health screenings and healthcare career resources will be available at Southern University on Thursday.

The free resources are a part of the National Medical Association's PrEP Rally, an event designed to prepare students and community members for careers in healthcare.

The health screenings will include HIV testing, blood pressure checks, BMI assessments and more. There will also be career and recruitment booths, workshop rooms, a mentorship lounge and giveaways.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Southern University Welcome Center.