77°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University offering free health screenings, healthcare career resources on Thursday
BATON ROUGE — Free health screenings and healthcare career resources will be available at Southern University on Thursday.
The free resources are a part of the National Medical Association's PrEP Rally, an event designed to prepare students and community members for careers in healthcare.
The health screenings will include HIV testing, blood pressure checks, BMI assessments and more. There will also be career and recruitment booths, workshop rooms, a mentorship lounge and giveaways.
Trending News
The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Southern University Welcome Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival returns to Tangipahoa Parish for 54th year this weekend
-
Rotary Club of Baton Rouge hosts Southern University head football coach Marshall...
-
'Patching just isn't working:' Brentwood Place residents demanding road repairs
-
47-year-old man dies in hospital after shooting along Sherwood Street
-
72-year-old woman dead after train, vehicle crash near Iberville Parish-West Baton Rouge...
Sports Video
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, Southern head coach Marshall Faulk to hold...
-
Clopton deals in LSU softball win against Central Arkansas
-
Bethune-Cookman upsets LSU baseball
-
LSU women's basketball loses two players to transfer portal
-
Caroline Bradley announces commitment to LSU women's basketball