77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University offering free health screenings, healthcare career resources on Thursday

2 hours 24 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 2:52 PM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Free health screenings and healthcare career resources will be available at Southern University on Thursday. 

The free resources are a part of the National Medical Association's PrEP Rally, an event designed to prepare students and community members for careers in healthcare. 

The health screenings will include HIV testing, blood pressure checks, BMI assessments and more. There will also be career and recruitment booths, workshop rooms, a mentorship lounge and giveaways. 

Trending News

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Southern University Welcome Center. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days