ICE releases newlywed wife of Army soldier, arrested at military base

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has released the wife of a U.S. Army staff sergeant after she was arrested at the military base where he is stationed, just days after the couple married.

On April 2, Sergeant Matthew Blank, 23, and his wife, Annie Ramos, 22, were joined by relatives at Fort Polk, Louisiana, who were there to help register Ramos as a military spouse and get her moved in, Blank’s mother, Jen Rickling, told ABC News. But soon, ICE agents entered the facility and detained Ramos.

A DHS spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday that Ramos will wear a GPS monitor while she’s free and that the government will continue removal proceedings against her.

“I am deeply grateful to my husband, Matthew, who never stopped fighting for me, and to our families and community who surrounded us with love, prayers, and support. Because of them, I am home,” Ramos said in a statement Tuesday, following her release.

"All I have ever wanted is to live with dignity in the country I have called home since I was a baby. I want to finish my degree, continue my education, and serve my community -- just as my husband serves our country with honor," Ramos' statement continued, in part. "As Matthew continues preparing for his long career in the military, my focus now is on securing my status, continuing my studies, and building our life together."

“I never imagined that trying to do the right thing -- registering my wife so she could receive her military ID, access the benefits she is entitled to as my spouse, and begin the process toward her green card -- would lead to her being taken away from me,” Sgt. Blank said in a statement after Ramos' arrest. “Instead of preparing for our future together, I am now fighting for her freedom.”

“I am proud to serve this country. I am proud to be her husband. And I will stand by her, no matter what it takes,” Blank said of Ramos.

Attorney Jessie Schreier says Ramos, who was born in Honduras, was 20 months old when she was issued an order of removal.

Typically, undocumented immigrants who marry U.S. citizens are eligible for a Green Card. Relatives of military service members may also be eligible for additional forms of relief.

“Annie Ramos is currently detained for enforcement of a removal order issued in 2005, when she was just 20 months old. At any moment, that order may be executed, resulting in her deportation to a country she has never known. Annie's deportation would tragically separate her from her husband, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Matthew Blank, who is preparing for the possibility of his third overseas deployment,” Schreier said.

Ramos is eligible for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and applied, but the program remains halted for new applicants after a yearlong battle in court that challenges the program. Ramos received a scholarship from TheDream.US, which helps undocumented youth pay for school.

“Detaining a 22-year-old biochemistry student who has lived here for two decades and is married to a U.S. Army staff sergeant preparing for deployment doesn’t make us safer -- it weakens a military family, undermines our basic values, and exposes how far we’ve fallen as a nation. Annie Ramos should be released from detention and returned to her family. And our country and our President should use this moment as a wake-up call,” Gaby Pacheco, president and CEO of TheDream.US, said in a statement prior to Ramos' release.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said Ramos was arrested “after she attempted to enter a military base.”

“She has no legal status to be in this country and was issued a final order of removal by a judge. This administration is not going to ignore the rule of law. She illegally crossed the southern border and entered the U.S. in February 2005. After she failed to show up for her immigration hearing, she was issued a final order of removal by a judge on April 7, 2005,” the DHS spokesperson said.

Rickling said Ramos “is everything you would hope for in a daughter-in-law.”

“She is kind, smart, and dedicated: she teaches Sunday school, she’s finishing her degree, and she loves my son with her whole heart. We absolutely adore her,” Rickling said.

“I believe in this country. And I believe we can do better than this -- for Annie, for other military families, and for the values we hold dear. My son and my daughter-in-law should be able to build their lives together here, in a nation that my son is so committed to serving,” Rickling added.

Ramos was detained at an ICE facility in Basile, Louisiana, a government database shows.