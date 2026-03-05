82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston library system seeking fourth director in less than three years

1 hour 25 minutes ago Thursday, March 05 2026 Mar 5, 2026 March 05, 2026 11:37 AM March 05, 2026 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH — The Livingston Parish library system is looking for its fourth director in less than three years.

Na'Chel Shannon resigned this week after two months on the job, according to Library Board of Control President Jonathan Davis. 

Shannon started in January after previously serving as director of the South Mississippi Regional Library in Columbia. Last summer, the board declined to renew its contract with Michelle Parish. Two years earlier, Giovanni Tairov resigned after a monthslong debate over what materials minors could access. Tairov had been director for more than a decade.

The Advocate reported Thursday that the Livingston Parish Library Alliance was "deeply concerned" about Shannon's departure. 

"We urge the parish council to address these challenges and ensure the library's future success by engaging a professional consulting firm to conduct a director search that actively recruits a qualified and experienced candidate suited for a system of our size with a Master of Library Science," the alliance said in a statement.

The next board meeting is March 17.

