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VIDEO: Baton Rouge man arrested in Texas on money laundering, evading police charges after leading pursuit
GOLIAD, Texas — A Baton Rouge man was arrested in Texas after leading local law enforcement on a pursuit.
On Tuesday, Goliad County Sheriff's deputies were notified of a pursuit entering their jurisdiction. The chase started when a driver, later identified as Crager Doiron from Baton Rouge, refused to stop for Nixon Police. Doiron was also throwing items from his car during the chase.
After Doiron entered Goliad County, a deputy rammed Doiron's car off the road. Deputies and police found more than $70,000 in cash in the car.
Doiron was then arrested on evading arrest with a vehicle and money laundering charges.
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