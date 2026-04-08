72-year-old woman dead after train, vehicle crash near Iberville Parish-West Baton Rouge Parish line

ADDIS — A woman died in a crash involving a train and a car along La. 1 near the Dow Chemical plant close to the Iberville Parish line on Wednesday, officials said.

The woman, later identified as 72-year-old White Castle resident Ianthia Washington, was the sole occupant of the car, sources told WBRZ.

According to LSP, Washington was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry north on La. 1 around 6:30 a.m. and approached a railroad crossing near Sid Richardson Road. At the same time, a Union Pacific train was traveling east toward the crossing with all traffic control devices activated.

Washington then tried to cross the tracks and was struck on the driver’s side by the train. Washington, who was wearing her seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The train’s operator was uninjured, LSP added.

The coroner's office, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police all responded to the scene, but LSP is leading the investigation into the crash.

According to a Federal Railroad Administration database, this is the sixth in West Baton Rouge involving a train-vehicle collision since 1976, and the first at this crossing since 1982. Federal data shows there hadn't been a vehicle-train crash at this crossing since Nov. 30, 2001.

Federal Railroad Administration data also shows that, of Louisiana's 2,709 railroad crossings, the La. 1 crossing near the Dow plant isn't among the state's most dangerous, ranking 1,082nd. The ratings are based on traffic counts for both trains and cars, warning devices, track layout and train speed, among other things.