Livingston Parish homeowners sue over sand and gravel pit
BATON ROUGE- A decision by the state Department of Environmental Quality to give the go-ahead to a sand and gravel mining operation in Livingston Parish is being challenged in state court.
Louisiana Environmental Action Network, the neighborhood group Save Our Hills Inc. and resident O'Neil Couvillion filed suit Monday asking a judge to send the decision back to DEQ for more review.
At issue is a proposal from Southern Aggregates LLC to build the mining operation on a 230-acre property in Livingston Parish. Although there is no zoning in the area to prohibit the mining operation, the property line is about 200 feet away from the subdivision in Watson.
Residents of the subdivision expressed grave concerns to DEQ because of the closeness of the proposed operation.
