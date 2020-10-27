84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish ending classes early Wednesday due to storm

1 hour 10 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, October 27 2020 Oct 27, 2020 October 27, 2020 12:24 PM October 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Livingston Parish public schools will send students home early Wednesday before the area is potentially impacted by severe weather from Zeta. 

The school system announced Tuesday that all schools would be affected, but the schools will independently notify parents of specific dismissal times.

You can read more about the storm and Wednesday's forecast here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/the-latest-tropical-storm-zeta-set-to-restrengthen-as-it-moves-into-the-gulf

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days