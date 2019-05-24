90°
Livingston Parish deputies involved in crash during event escort
WALKER- The Livingston Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a crash involving two deputies on Florida Boulevard.
The crash happened Friday morning while LPSO was escorting the ‘Special Olympics Torch Run' in the 10,000 block of Florida Boulevard.
Both deputies were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
