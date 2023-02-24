Livingston Parish Council unanimously passes resolution to become gun sanctuary

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Gun violence around the country has prompted action on a local level.

Federal and state laws are changing, prompting Livingston Parish to pass a resolution that protects law-abiding gun owners. If gun laws do change, the resolution allows the parish to decide if they will use public funds to enforce these laws.

"Right now, we have a federal law that protects our Second Amendment right, and we have a state law. If, for some reason, they were to change them laws with us having it at the local government, they have to come fight us, too," Ard said.

The resolution, introduced by Councilman Jeff Ard, passed unanimously. However, it was confusing to the public. Some people are wanting to know why this is such a big deal to the parish.

"Look, nobody's getting your guns. They never have, but there's a lot of fear that says they are. I want to know what's the matter with discussing this? So, we're going to say to the world 'Hey, Livingston Parish: guns! Livingston Parish: guns! Livingston Parish: guns!" But we're so much more than that," one speaker said.

Livingston is not the first parish to become a Second Amendment sanctuary in the state. Other parishes include St. Mary, Point Coupee, Grant, Winn and Rapides.

"The Second Amendment is not for the right, the middle, the left. It's for everybody," said gun owner Logan Vecellio.

The resolution passed unanimously. Livingston says disarming gun owners not only infringes upon the rights of American citizens, but also emboldens criminals and gives them advantage over those who follow the law. The resolution does not permit weapons to be allowed in schools or federal buildings.