Livingston Parish Council to discuss "reclassification of certain books" in the library

By: WBRZ staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH – The parish council on Thursday will discuss throwing its support behind the “reclassification of certain books in the Livingston Parish Public Library.”

The move comes after a July meeting of the Library Board in which one member gave out a list of books to consider banning or restricting.

The Advocate reported that board member Erin Sandefur’s list included "Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy" by Andrew Smiler; "Queer, 2nd Edition: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens" by Kathy Belge and Mark Bieschke; "It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity" by Theresa Thorn; "Polygamy" by Stefan Kiesbye; "Transgender People" by Tamara Thompson; and "Sex is a Funny Word" by Corey Silverberg and Fiona Smyth.

Despite a contentious meeting on July 19, the Library Board took no action that night, The Advocate reported.

