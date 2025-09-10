Livingston Parish Bridge temporarily closing ahead of critical phase of construction

LIVINGSTON - A long-awaited bridge project in Livingston Parish is entering a critical stage of construction, according to Parish Officials.

Starting Monday, the Lod Stafford Road Bridge will be closed to all traffic as crews work to remove the temporary bridge that is currently in place. The bridge is located on Weiss Road just north of the Town of Livingston.

In 2021, Hurricane Ida knocked a tree onto the wooden bridge, causing it to collapse and remain closed to traffic for two years. The temporary bridge was put in place in 2023 to allow traffic through during construction.