88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish Bridge temporarily closing ahead of critical phase of construction

1 hour 15 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, September 10 2025 Sep 10, 2025 September 10, 2025 11:32 AM September 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - A long-awaited bridge project in Livingston Parish is entering a critical stage of construction, according to Parish Officials.

Starting Monday, the Lod Stafford Road Bridge will be closed to all traffic as crews work to remove the temporary bridge that is currently in place. The bridge is located on Weiss Road just north of the Town of Livingston.
In 2021, Hurricane Ida knocked a tree onto the wooden bridge, causing it to collapse and remain closed to traffic for two years. The temporary bridge was put in place in 2023 to allow traffic through during construction.
Work on the new bridge began in early July, with construction expected to be completed by next summer. The project is expected to cost just under $1.5 million.

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days