88°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish Bridge temporarily closing ahead of critical phase of construction
LIVINGSTON - A long-awaited bridge project in Livingston Parish is entering a critical stage of construction, according to Parish Officials.
Starting Monday, the Lod Stafford Road Bridge will be closed to all traffic as crews work to remove the temporary bridge that is currently in place. The bridge is located on Weiss Road just north of the Town of Livingston.
In 2021, Hurricane Ida knocked a tree onto the wooden bridge, causing it to collapse and remain closed to traffic for two years. The temporary bridge was put in place in 2023 to allow traffic through during construction.
Work on the new bridge began in early July, with construction expected to be completed by next summer. The project is expected to cost just under $1.5 million.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
What was found in Smitty's plume?
-
First meeting held to discuss building of memorial for French Quarter terrorist...
-
Small Business Administration offering relief for La. small businesses affected by Smitty's...
-
11 Baton Rouge restaurants participating in Joe Burrow Foundation's Dine For 9...
-
Bogalusa man killed, three others hurt in Livingston Parish crash Monday night