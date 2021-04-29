Livingston Parish announces town hall meeting after homeowners panicked by warning letters

DENHAM SPRINGS - Parish officials will host a town hall meeting next week to try and quell concerns stirred up by warning letters sent out to some Livingston-area homeowners.

The town hall is scheduled for May 3 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Livingston Parish Council Chambers, located at 20355 Government Blvd. Officials will be there to explain those notices and discuss potential funding assistance.

The parish government announced the meeting Thursday, a day after Brittany Weiss highlighted homeowner's concerns on WBRZ.

The letters, sent out to more than 1,200 homeowners, targeted homes found to be substantially damaged in the 2016 flood. They included a warning about mitigation efforts to their home, including raising their property or tearing the structure down.

Many who received the letters had already gutted their homes or made repairs since the flood.

"You know, that's money I just don't have laying around," one homeowner said this week.

You can watch Brittany Weiss' previous story here.