Livingston Parish airport one step closer to take off

SATSUMA - Soon, Livingston Parish will join other parishes in having its own airport.

The Livingston Parish Executive Airport is one step closer to take off, as the parish discusses funding for construction, and the Army Corps of Engineers reviews their permit request.

"I haven't had an update in probably about six months from the airport committee, but the last time they talked, that's what they were asking for, was to match a grant that had to do with the construction," Livingston Parish Councilman, Jeff Ard said.

No, you won't be able to take a commercial flight to Disneyland, but parish officials hope it gives businesses better access to the parish.

"These business owners have manufacturers all over the United States. They can get in their private jets and fly to every one of them in one day then be back home by night," Ard said.

But, the arrival of this new development brings concerns from people living nearby.

"We get major rains, and it's starting to build up more and more, because he's built up behind us," a neighbor said.

One woman says since a nearby neighborhood has been built, they have been seeing more standing water after heavy rains and only fear it will get worse.

"We don't have that many big wigs in this parish for them to need to jump on a plane and haul out of here," the neighbor said.

Ard says while it's still in the design phase, there have been discussions about drainage solutions.

"That runway would flood with water then drain out," Ard said.

There is not a set timeline yet, but the Airport District is expecting to have one in a few months. Livingston is only one of two parishes in the entire state without an airport.

The Army Corps of Engineers is accepting public comments until May 28, then they will decide on whether or not to issue a permit.

