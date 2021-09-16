Livingston officials warn of streets made impassable due to high water

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Post-Tropical Cyclone Nicholas continues to pose a threat to parts of south Louisiana Thursday.

Weather experts say more rain can be expected in some areas, and drivers are urged to remain alert to pockets of high water left over from Wednesday's downpour.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reminded residents of this Thursday morning in a Facebook Post that listed streets made impassable due to high water.

The list included:

East Side

-28855 Old CC Road to Zander Lane: Impassable

-George Watts Bridge: Impassable

-Taylor/S. Satsuma: Standing water, should be monitored

West Side

-Black Mud/Chelsea Street: Black Mud/Carla Drive are barricaded

-Buddy Ellis/John L - Impassable

In Livingston Parish, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Friday evening.

WBRZ’s Weather Team is keeping an eye on the situation and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.