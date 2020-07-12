Livingston deputies survey flooding from the air

ALBANY - Deputies in Livingston Parish surveyed damage from the air Friday afternoon. A curfew will go into effect at dusk, remaining in effect until dawn tomorrow.

Only essential personnel, those traveling to/from work and for emergency situations will be allowed on Livingston Parish roadways.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Jason Ard and members of the LPSO Air Support Team surveyed damage over Courtney Road, Varnado Road and areas around LA Hwy 449.

Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes took the most rainfall Thursday and Friday from the slow-moving storms. Early reports Friday morning showed that parts of the area received upwards of 14 inches of rain.

Sheriff Ard & members of our LPSO Air Support Team headed out to survey parish conditions. Stay safe, Livingston Parish. Posted by Livingston Parish Sheriff on Friday, March 11, 2016

The record rainfall flooded homes, closed roads and caused power outages.

Sheriff Ard said that LPSO and its emergency partners are continuing to monitor weather forecasts and conditions throughout the day. Ard encouraged drivers to avoid driving or use extreme caution while traveling around the parish due to high water levels.

