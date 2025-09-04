Livingston deputies searching for missing woman after she was dropped off in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who went missing in Baton Rouge after being dropped off by a Lyft driver.

Deputies say Mary Spanos, 24, was driven from Walker to Baton Rouge via Lyft on Aug. 25 and was dropped off at Florida Avenue and North Acadian Thruway; she never arrived at her destination.

Spanos is five-foot-two, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.