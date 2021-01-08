Livingston deputies put 3 behind bars for vehicle burglaries

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Three men are now behind bars for vehicle burglaries in the Livingston Trace neighborhood.

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary, in progress, on Avoyelles Avenue at around 1 a.m. Friday. The suspects fled the scene in a gray 2017 Ford Explorer that turned out to be stolen.

Deputies tried to pull the car over, but the driver instead drove into East Baton Rouge Parish. Just before the 10/12 split, the car crashed into a concrete divider. Three men got out and ran into the woods near the interstate.

21-year-old Bryce Jones is in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center. 22-year-old Keyon Marice Randolph and 24-year-old Robert Mitchell are booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail. Jones was the driver of the stolen vehicle.

All three men are linked to five vehicle burglaries in Livingston Trace. They were pulling on car doors and taking whatever was in the ones unlocked. All stolen property has been returned.

Anyone with any information on this case is encouraged to call LSPO at 225-686-2241 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP(7867).