Livingston deputies arrest Walker man accused of video voyeurism, possessing child porn

2 hours 41 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, November 10 2025 Nov 10, 2025 November 10, 2025 10:05 AM November 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — Livingston Parish deputies arrested a man accused of video voyeurism and possessing child pornography, officials said Monday.

Cameron Broussard, a 33-year-old Walker resident, was temporarily working in Nederland, Texas, when he was identified as a suspect in the child porn investigation. Local authorities later apprehended him before he was brought back to Livingston Parish. 

He was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on 50 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, as well as eight counts of video voyeurism. 

