Livingston councilman says pond protocols to be reviewed in wake of two kids who drowned

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Councilman Shane Mack tells the WBRZ Investigative Unit that everything is on the table when it comes to enforcing pond protocols in the parish after two children died in late April.

Two brothers, a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old, were found in a pond in the Deer Lakes subdivision April 29.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit found that 44 mobile homes were placed there two years ago, but the ponds were installed before Livingston Parish actually had guidelines in place for them. The development was given the green light in 2010, but it wasn't until 2018 that the Livingston Parish Council adopted pond-construction protocols to ensure safety.

The rules set limits on how steep the embankment can be and how far the water must be from streets and roads.

Because the ponds were built a decade earlier, the rules don't apply.

The parish planning office said that, if they wanted to, Parish Council members could consider changes in the law, but so far there's been no effort to do that.

Councilman Mack represents the area and he said the healthy and safety of his constituents is his No. 1 priority. He said everything will be studied and all options are on the table.

Friends of the boys and their family gathered Friday and released blue balloons in their honor.

The sheriff's office said its investigation into the boys' deaths continues.

The owner told WBRZ he's looking at ways to make the neighborhood safer, but was vague on what he had planned.