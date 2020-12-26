LIVE: Yule log burns Christmas Day on WBRZ Plus

BATON ROUGE – A Christmas Day tradition continues in the digital era Friday with the WBRZ day-long telecast of a Yule log burning.

Starting early Christmas morning, WBRZ +, the only local cable news channel, will feature a burning Yule log. The Yule log video has been seen for a number of years on the channel – found with an antenna on 2.2.

For the last couple of years, the Yule log has also been available on the WBRZ.com live stream, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Search “WBRZ” in streaming apps to find the channel. WBRZ news broadcasts will return Wednesday evening at 10:00.

WBRZ + can be found without internet or an antenna on Cox HD 1011 or standard channel 11 and Eatel channel 2.

WBRZ programming on the primary ABC station will not be interrupted and include day-long special presentations and NBA basketball.

While the original custom is rarely followed, the Yule log was once a staple of European Christmas. People burned the log after finding it in either their own yard or the yard of a neighbors. It's said to thwart misfortunes.

A burning log became a part of American television when, in 1966, New York TV station WPIX televised a 17-second recording of a Yule log burning for 90 minutes.

WBRZ has televised the Yule log since the advent of digital television in the early 2000s. The video has been updated twice - in 2010 and a new video was added in 2018.

