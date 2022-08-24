80°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central unanimously approves $500,000 partnership with East Baton Rouge to clean Comite...
-
Litter clean up crew gifted 40 trash cans to place around Baton...
-
Sunshine Bridge closing for repairs this weekend after workers found cracked support
-
Metal in road pokes holes in dozens of tires, company responsible trying...
-
Juveniles expecting to transfer to Angola will wait a little longer
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning