80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two right lanes blocked due to spilled load on I-110 southbound

1 hour 5 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2026 May 28, 2026 May 28, 2026 8:08 AM May 28, 2026 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

BATON ROUGE- Two right lanes blocked due to spilled load in Baton Rouge on I-110 southbound before Hollywood St/Exit 5A, stopped traffic is backed up to Hwy 19/Scotlandville/Baker/Exit 8A.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days