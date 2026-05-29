82°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 Eastbound near Whiskey Bay back open after crash
BREAUX BRIDGE — I-10 Eastbound is closed at the Whiskey Bay exit due to a Friday afternoon crash.
All lanes are blocked.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
Trending News
Check back here for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: AARP urges family caregivers to prioritize sleep and mental...
-
LSU men's golf fights for national title in California
-
Bishop leads hurricane prayer service at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge
-
Southern University mourns death of beloved campus emotional support dog
-
13-year-old arrested in connection with vandalism investigation in Central
Sports Video
-
LSU men's golf fights for national title in California
-
Saints open up OTA's for first session of summer
-
SEC student-athletes will be required to watch sports gambling educational video before...
-
Congress getting involved in saving college sports
-
Athletics call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to major league roster