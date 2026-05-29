82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 Eastbound near Whiskey Bay back open after crash

4 hours 21 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 3:10 PM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ STaff

BREAUX BRIDGE — I-10 Eastbound is closed at the Whiskey Bay exit due to a Friday afternoon crash.

All lanes are blocked. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Trending News

Check back here for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days