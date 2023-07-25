79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LIVE UPDATES: Thursday traffic report

6 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, March 30 2017 Mar 30, 2017 March 30, 2017 5:19 AM March 30, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashley Fruge'

BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge has you covered with live updates for your Thrusday morning commute.

Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days