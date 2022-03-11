70°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Friday afternoon commute
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmakers bothered with penalties for telling the truth during State Police hearings
-
Geismar volunteer firefighters paying more out of pocket as gas prices increase
-
As some states mull gas tax suspension, La. expert warns of mixed...
-
Residents left frustrated after flood control project delayed again
-
Mail delivery dilemma solved in neighborhood where mail delivery stopped
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year