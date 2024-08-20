Live Oak Baptist Church opens its doors to first responders

WATSON— Live Oak Baptist Church has created what they call a safe haven for first responders in the community.

The church recently opened an air-conditioned side room reserved for first responders in their sanctuary building. It is accessible 24/7 and has food, water and clean restrooms.

"It really just gives us relief and takes stress off our workload. Brother Johnny here is an amazing thing for the Sheriff's office and our hearts just say thank you for what you do for us. He has really been a great example of bridging the gap between communities and law enforcement. Working together is how we continue to make Livingston Parish a great place to live, work, raise a family, and keep this place being awesome," Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputy Chase Carrier said.

According to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network, first responders answered to nearly 95-thousand calls for service last year.

Pastor Johnny Morgan opened the room after one of his church members who is a first responder asked him if she could come use the restroom during her overnight shifts.

Once Morgan was aware of the need for clean and safe restrooms and rest areas, he knew something needed to be done.

"We are still in very rural areas in our parish so it's good to have this access. Unfortunately, we don't have substations throughout our parish but to know that we have our church community wanting to reach out, show us a little love is very heartwarming to know that is going on and I know these deputies appreciate that," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Morgan put an automatic keypad outside of the sanctuary doors that opens with a code. First responders in the area know the code and can come and go as they please.

He says he just wants to help serve those who serve him and the surrounding community.