Live Like Allie Scholarship Foundation giveback raises money in honor of Allie Rice after 2022 killing

PRAIRIEVILLE — Tuesday was the fourth Live Like Allie Scholarship Foundation giveback event to honor Allie Rice, a 21-year-old LSU student shot and killed on Government Street in 2022.

The event, held at Walk On's Sports Bistreaux in Prairieville off Airline Highway, will see 10% of all sales go to the Live Like Allie Scholarship Foundation, set up in Rice's name to fight violent crimes and gun violence.

Rice's dad, Paul, said that they have held the event annually since his daughter's killing, which is still unsolved, as well as an event being held in the months after her death.

"Having this event, having the turnout we have every year, it really shows that the community cares and that the community does remember," Paul Rice said. "They have not forgotten what's happened to Allie and how it's affected their own lives."

Allie Rice's family and friends asked that those attending the giveback event wear yellow, her favorite color, in honor of her.

"Allie had a generous and compassionate spirit and would want positive changes to result from her senseless tragedy. Donations will fund annual scholarships to high school seniors and will continue to support crime-fighting initiatives in our community," the foundation's mission statement reads.