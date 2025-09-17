Family remembers Allie Rice 3 years after death

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday marked the third anniversary of Allie Rice's death, an LSU student killed in her car at a Government Street railroad crossing. Family and friends gathered at the Inspiration Center at Howell Park to remember her life.

"It's been three years. Three years that we have not had the person that was sunshine in our life. The yellow. She was our yellow," Allie's father, Paul Rice said.

BRPD said the investigation is ongoing with no updates in the case.

The Rice family was joined by the family of Devin Page, a three-year-old who was killed by a stray bullet in a 2022 shooting. The two families have different stories, but say they share the same pain.

"Allie Rice was a beautiful young lady. We were there the moment that happened. We reached out to them to say, We are here for you because we know this pain oh so well,'" Devin's Grandmother Cathy Toliver said.

The killers in both cases have yet to be caught.

"That wound is not closed, it's hard," Toliver said.

Denese Hawkins attended the event to show support for the families affected by gun violence. She said her son, Albert Hawkins, died in 2022 in a shooting. She said knowing who killed a loved one does not necessarily bring closure, but holding them accountable will.

"[Albert] was fun, loving, enjoyed peace, my only child, we miss him very much, and we're going to get justice," she said.

Both Allie Rice and Devin Page are to be honored with rooms in the Inspiration Center which is currently being built. Construction is expected to be complete by November and will open to the public in January of 2026.

"Both of them were thefts. They both should still be here right now, just like hundreds of other young people in our community," Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation Chairman Clay Young said.

The Inspiration Center will offer family services as well as programming geared toward education, technology and athletics. Those with the center say it will help address crime.

Paul Rice said he hopes it gives the next generation a brighter future.

"I think everybody wants the outcome we're looking for. You know, to make our city safer, to make it safe to travel to be out at night and experience the great culture we have around here, we shouldn't have to live in fear," Paul Rice said.