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Crash leaves right lane closed on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
WHISKEY BAY — A Friday afternoon crash left the right lane blocked on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
The crash near mile marker 129 is currently causing congestion to approach La. 77.
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Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route.
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