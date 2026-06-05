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Crash leaves right lane closed on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

2 hours 4 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 12:36 PM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WHISKEY BAY — A Friday afternoon crash left the right lane blocked on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

The crash near mile marker 129 is currently causing congestion to approach La. 77.

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Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route. 

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