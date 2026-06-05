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Tangipahoa deputies: Man arrested for attempted rape after walking into neighbor's home in Amite

1 hour 43 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 2:55 PM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

AMITE - Deputies arrested a man for attempted rape after he walked into a neighbor's house and made "unwanted advances toward her," the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home on 13000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard. Deputies said Inealius Seymore, 51, walked into a neighbor's home and made unwelcome advances toward her.

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The victim's spouse intervened and chased Seymore away. Seymore was arrested for attempted first-degree rape and home invasion.

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