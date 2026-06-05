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Franklin Police Department arrests 2 people, searching for another in connection to November burglary
FRANKLIN — Police have arrested two people and are searching for another in connection with a November 2025 residential burglary in Franklin.
The Nov. 12 burglary saw the alleged thieves take more than $25,000 worth of items from the home.
Police said that 48-year-old Justin Adams and 49-year-old Curtis Richard, both from Morgan City, were arrested on Thursday on simple burglary and illegal possession of stolen property over $25,000 charges.
A third suspect — Kelly Wiggins — is wanted as principal to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and principal to illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000.
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Anyone who knows where Wiggins is has been asked to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.
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