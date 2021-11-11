62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lit Pizza, Gordon McKernan giving free pizzas to Veterans

1 hour 25 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, November 11 2021 Nov 11, 2021 November 11, 2021 4:55 AM November 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - In honor of Veteran's Day, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys and Lit Pizza have partnered to give free pizzas to the first 25 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana.

Veterans interested in receiving a free pizza should visit any of the restaurant's 12 locations.

The three Baton Rouge locations are at the following addresses: 3930 Burbank Drive, 7474 Corporate Boulevard, and 9770 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Suite 1.

Click here to view a list of other Lit Pizza locations in Louisiana. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days