List: New Orleans events that have been canceled due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS - The Big Easy, internationally admired for its parades and laid-back atmosphere, is adopting a more stringent approach as the threat of coronavirus sweeps the globe and makes its way into Louisiana.

So, those with plans to visit New Orleans should keep in mind that multiple events have been either canceled or postponed in an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19.

WWL-TV in New Orleans reports that the following events in New Orleans are no longer taking place as scheduled:

Public events that are canceled:

-Wednesday at the Square concert

-The Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day parade

-The Downtown Irish St. Patrick's Day parade

-The Italian-American parade

-The Uptown Super Sunday Mardi Gras Indian event

-The Single Men Social Aid and Pleasure Club Second Line

-Jefferson Parish's St. Patrick's Day and Irish-Italian parades

-New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW)

-New Orleans Myasthenia Gravis Walk

-Hogs for the Cause Festival

-New Orleans Book Festival

Private events that are canceled:

-Big Brother casting call

-10th Kenner Hispanic Festival

-Bourbon Festival (postponed)

-Krewe of Red Beans' Bean Madness Tournament

-Isidore Newman School Alumni Weekend

-New Orleans Food and Wine Experience (postponed)

-2020 New Orleans UNCF Mayor's Ball

-Sugar Bowl St. Patrick's Day Classic

-American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Luncheon