Latest Weather Blog
Lillie Gallagher, advocate for City Park Golf Course, passes away
BATON ROUGE - Lillie Gallagher, an educator and decades-long advocate for the City Park Golf Course, died Sunday. She was 88.
Gallagher founded the first Montessori School in Baton Rouge, established the first statewide Gifted and Talented program, was the Executive Director for St. Elizabeth's non-profit adoption agency and a mother of four.
She championed local efforts to preserve the City Park Golf Course and had a park bench dedicated to her in 2024.
People have left flowers, signs and messages of love at her bench at the golf course.
"Thank you, Lillie G.," one sign read.
Trending News
Her visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street, and from 9 -10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 17, at St. Joseph Cathedral. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Third teenager arrested following the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Baton...
-
St. James Parish pumpkin patch, fall festival in full swing
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
-
Section of Airline Highway near BRPD HQ renamed in honor of law...
-
Residents worry second majority-Black La. congressional district could be lost in Supreme...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
-
Southern looks to turn things around after their worst start in 54...
-
LSU women's basketball ranked in preseason Top 5 as Kim Mulkey enters...
-
Week 6 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW