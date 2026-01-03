LIGO observatory kicks off new year with Science Saturday

LIVINGSTON - The LIGO observatory kicked off the new year with its first Science Saturday of the year.

The free event encouraged kids to learn about new things with hands-on activities and museum tours.

"Every month, we have a different setup," science educator Mishael Sedas said. "For example, for February, we'll celebrate the day of love and friendship, we'll have something about magnetism. We'll change all the exhibits so kids can learn about magnetism."

LIGO's Science Saturday events run every first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.