71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lightning strike causes fire at home off Staring Lane Friday night

2 hours 26 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, December 02 2023 Dec 2, 2023 December 02, 2023 8:11 AM December 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A lightning strike caused a fire at a home off Staring Lane Friday night.

Trending News

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to the home on Wild Valley Road shortly after 10 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene to find the occupant safe outside. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it could spread to neighboring homes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days