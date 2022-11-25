Lighting of Old City Hall ushers in Denham Springs 'Christmas in the Village'

DENHAM SPRINGS - The lighting of Old City Hall on Friday marks the start of holiday festivities in Denham Springs.

Residents and visitors are invited to take part in the celebration, which is set for 6 p.m. in the Antique District, and which features caroling, free amusement rides and wagon rides, free refreshments, cookie decorating and an appearance by Santa himself.

Events will continue into Christmas week, with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 8 and the annual holiday parade and performance by the Baton Rouge Symphony Holiday Brass Orchestra on Dec. 10.