Lighthouse Louisiana expands services to Deaf, Blind, DeafBlind in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Lighthouse Louisiana, a group that offers critical services to individuals who are blind, Deaf, DeafBlind, hard of hearing or dealing with low vision, has expanded its presence in Baton Rouge.

A new downtown services location at One American Place (One American Place 330 North Street, Suite 150, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) opened Monday.

This second Baton Rouge location features an assistive technology lab, independent living skills classroom, and classroom and training space. It is the only location of its kind in Baton Rouge specifically serving the sensory disability community.

