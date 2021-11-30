55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lighthouse Louisiana expands services to Deaf, Blind, DeafBlind in Baton Rouge

2 hours 25 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, November 30 2021 Nov 30, 2021 November 30, 2021 6:42 AM November 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Lighthouse Louisiana, a group that offers critical services to individuals who are blind, Deaf, DeafBlind, hard of hearing or dealing with low vision, has expanded its presence in Baton Rouge.

A new downtown services location at One American Place (One American Place 330 North Street, Suite 150, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) opened Monday.

This second Baton Rouge location features an assistive technology lab, independent living skills classroom, and classroom and training space. It is the only location of its kind in Baton Rouge specifically serving the sensory disability community.

Trending News

Click here for more on Lighthouse Louisiana.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days