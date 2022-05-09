Lifeguard shortage could affect summer plans

BATON ROUGE - As the weather warms up, many people might be looking for summer jobs.

Daniel Burg with BREC says he wishes more people would look at Liberty Lagoon as a potential employer.

“The concern is that I’m not going to have a lot of people," Burg said.

Lifeguarding at community pools is not the highly sought-out summer gig it once was, according to Burg. This year, he's seeing fewer applications for lifeguard positions than ever before.

If Liberty Lagoon cannot get the proper staffing by the time it opens, it could force a capacity reduction. That's why BREC is stepping up recruiting efforts by talking to local high schools and offering virtual interviews.

"We can actually call you the day of that I get the application and we can interview you over the phone. It helps with the people that are still worried about coming into the park and worried about that personal interaction," said Burg.

For those who are interested in the job, but lack proper credentials, BREC offers training courses.

“If you get employment here and you don’t have the training, we’ll put you through a training class that we offer and get you certified that way.”

BREC hires lifeguards ages 16 and up. Click here for more information about job availability at Liberty Lagoon.