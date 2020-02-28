64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Les Miles finds buyer for his lavish Baton Rouge home

2 hours 3 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 February 28, 2020 11:32 AM February 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - After having it on the market for over a year, Les Miles can take the "for sale" sign off his "California Cool" home.

The former LSU coach has sold his South Baton Rouge home for $1.2 million, after it was originally put on the market in January 2019 for $1.5 million. 

Miles put the million-dollar home up for sale after he was let go by LSU and accepted a five-year head coaching contract with the University of Kansas.    

According to the Business Report, the buyer was listed as The Blaine Lourd 2018 Living Trust. Blaine Lourd, a New Iberia native, is the head of California-based wealth management group LourdMurray. Lourd is also an LSU grad and published a 2015 memoir called 'Born on the Bayou.'

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days