Les Miles finds buyer for his lavish Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - After having it on the market for over a year, Les Miles can take the "for sale" sign off his "California Cool" home.

The former LSU coach has sold his South Baton Rouge home for $1.2 million, after it was originally put on the market in January 2019 for $1.5 million.

Miles put the million-dollar home up for sale after he was let go by LSU and accepted a five-year head coaching contract with the University of Kansas.

According to the Business Report, the buyer was listed as The Blaine Lourd 2018 Living Trust. Blaine Lourd, a New Iberia native, is the head of California-based wealth management group LourdMurray. Lourd is also an LSU grad and published a 2015 memoir called 'Born on the Bayou.'