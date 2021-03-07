Les Miles' attorney responds to sexual harassment allegations after KU places him on administrative leave following LSU report

Statement from KU Director of Athletics Jeff Long

“Today, I placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave as we conduct a full review to determine the appropriate next steps. We are reviewing the Husch Blackwell report released today by LSU following yesterday’s release of the Taylor Porter report. The past two days have been the first time that we have had access to either report.

Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU. Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available. I do not want to speculate on a timeline for our review because it is imperative we do our due diligence. We will be able to comment further once our review is complete.”

In a report from Husch Blackwell it highlights emails showing that former Athletic Director Joe Alleva recommended firing Les Miles related to the investigation of "inappropriate behavior" with female student employees.

New documents released Friday morning as part of an extensive review of LSU's policies regarding sexual misconduct, revealed former Athletics Director Joe Alleva actually wanted football coach Les Miles fired during the 2013 investigation into allegations that he made advances toward female student workers. Alleva said he is "guilty of insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, athletic dept and football program at great risk."